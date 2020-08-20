Advertisement

Girl, 10, struck by car dies at local hospital, driver remains jailed

Raymond Bernard Johnson, 38, of Killeen, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving with a suspended license.
Aug. 20, 2020
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 10-year-old Central Texas girl has died five days after she was struck by a car whose driver remains in custody.

Analiegh Saucedo was struck at around 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway in Nolanville.

She was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

She died Wednesday, police said in a press release Thursday.

His bonds total $510,000.

