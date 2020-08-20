Golden Girls Gone Wild: Local nursing home residents having fun during quarantine

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nursing home is getting a little ‘wild’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wesley House Assisted Living is 'living it up' during the quarantine.

Residents are getting booze and tattoos--the drinks are real, but the tattoos are fake.

To keep from going stir crazy, staff at the Hillsboro facility have been trying to provide the seniors with some fun activities to keep them occupied.

This quarantine has got us going wild! Had a few drinks and got tattoos! Posted by Wesley House Assisted Living on Friday, August 14, 2020

