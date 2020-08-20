Humidity Seeps Back in & Texas Eyes are on Tropical Depression Fourteen

The lower humidity has been a nice touch these past few days, but they say all good things must come to an end. That’s the case as we head into Friday and the weekend. We could see some triple digits back tomorrow in the southern portion of the area and the heat index (heat + humidity) will be back, mainly in the afternoon. Now tomorrow’s heat index will bring just an edge of extra heat back but by the weekend, the added humidity will make our feels like temperatures several degrees above what the thermometer reads.

We’re still keeping a close watch on two tropical disturbances. Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Central Atlantic and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Laura this weekend before approaching the Bahamas and South Florida early next week. Forecast model data is split on where this system may go; it can move into the Gulf of Mexico, into Florida, or up the east coast. We’ll know more on this system over the coming days. The other system we’re watching is in the central Caribbean Sea. This wave is marginally organized and will likely strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend as it moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula. The system could move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week and anywhere from Mexico to Louisiana is open for a potential landfall. A landfall in Texas could increase our rain chances, so we’ll be watching it carefully.

