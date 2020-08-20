Jay-Z, Pharrell to release new song about Black ambition

Advertisement

Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams have teamed up to release a new song about Black ambition titled “Entrepreneur.”(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams have teamed up to release a new song about Black ambition titled “Entrepreneur.”

The track will be released Friday.

It is in conjunction with TIME’s special cover project “The New American Revolution,” which was curated by Williams and includes conversations with Angela Davis, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator and others about the inequalities Black people encounter in the U.S.

Williams told TIME the song is “about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with.” Jay-Z is the featured artist on Williams’ song.

“Entrepreneur” was produced by the Neptunes, the duo of Williams and longtime collaborator Chad Hugo.

