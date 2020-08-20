Advertisement

Lightning blitz keeps wildfires raging across California

More than two dozen major fires were scorching California on Thursday, largely the result of an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days.
More than two dozen major fires were scorching California on Thursday, largely the result of an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days.(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - More than two dozen major fires were scorching California on Thursday, largely the result of an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days.

Fire officials say hundreds of thousands of acres and more than 100 buildings have burned, including homes, and that competition is tight for resources with so many fires.

Statewide, the fires have destroyed 175 homes and other buildings and are threatening 50,000 more.

Officials say 33 civilians and fire fighters have been injured.

Most of the activity is in Northern California, where fires have chewed through nearly 500 square miles in the San Francisco Bay Area. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Monsoon floods lash Pakistan, killing 24 and injuring 20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Emergency services say relentless monsoon rains have lashed Pakistan’s most populous province overnight and during the day, killing 24 people and injuring 18.

Weather

Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A new satellite study finds that Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in a record melt last year.

Weather

Hurricane lashes Mexico’s Baja, new storms form in Atlantic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Genevieve has lost some of its punch as it lashes Mexico’s Los Cabos tourist resorts with hurricane-force gusts and heavy rains.

7 Day Forecast

Humidity Seeps Back in & Texas Eyes are on Tropical Depression Fourteen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

A Few Low Rain Chances Back In The Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Padre Island National Seashore to reopen after Hanna repairs

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
Officials say Padre Island National Seashore will reopen to the public as repairs continue to damage from Hurricane Hanna.

Offbeat

It was snowing chocolate in one Swiss town

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
Residents of a Swiss town got a bit of a shock when it started snowing particles of fine cocoa powder.

Weather

Weather Channel app to change practices after LA lawsuit

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
The operator of The Weather Channel mobile app has agreed to change how it informs users about its location-tracking practices and sale of personal data as part of a settlement with the Los Angeles city attorney’s office.

Weather

Genevieve approaches Mexico’s Baja as Category 3 hurricane

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
Powerful Hurricane Genevieve is approaching Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, threatening to bring hurricane-force winds to a tourist-heavy region even if its center isn’t likely to hit land.

Weather

California staves off more power outages but heat continues

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
California has staved off another round of rolling blackouts as a searing heat wave strained its electrical grid.