Lightning blitz keeps wildfires raging across California

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - More than two dozen major fires were scorching California on Thursday, largely the result of an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days.

Fire officials say hundreds of thousands of acres and more than 100 buildings have burned, including homes, and that competition is tight for resources with so many fires.

Statewide, the fires have destroyed 175 homes and other buildings and are threatening 50,000 more.

Officials say 33 civilians and fire fighters have been injured.

Most of the activity is in Northern California, where fires have chewed through nearly 500 square miles in the San Francisco Bay Area.

