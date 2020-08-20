Advertisement

Live air-to-air missile found at airport

A live air-to-air missile found at a small central Florida airport has been brought to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
A live air-to-air missile found at a small central Florida airport has been brought to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. - A live air-to-air missile found at a small central Florida airport has been brought to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

The unarmed French S-530 missile will be secured at the base until it's disposed of.

The missile was found Friday at Lakeland Linder International Airport. Lt. Brandon Hanner is a spokesman for the base in Tampa.

He says they're just waiting to decide when and where the missile will be disposed of.

He says typically these kinds of weapons are taken to the explosives range where they are detonated.

But this one is too large.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Another Fort Hood soldier reported missing

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Another Fort Hood soldier has been reported missing.

News

Texas Rangers arrest area police chief

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Texas Rangers arrested a Central Texas police chief Thursday.

News

Local man killed in shooting linked to social media dating site identified

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Police Thursday identified a man who died in a series of shootings linked to a social media dating site.

News

Skimmers found on pumps at local gas station

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Skimmers were found Thursday on four pumps at a local gas station, police said.

News

Marshall quads head to kindergarten

Updated: 20 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Latest News

News

Girl, 10, struck by car dies at local hospital, driver remains jailed

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A 10-year-old Central Texas girl has died five days after she was struck by a car whose driver remains in custody.

Our Town

Lorena: Safety of students learning from home a priority

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The safety of local students who are learning from should be a priority, Lorena police say.

News

Girl, 10, struck by car dies at local hospital, driver remains jailed

Updated: 25 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Abandoned dog charms local firefighter, gets new home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local firefighter who sheltered an abandoned dog found the animal to be so sweet and full of personality he decided to adopt it.

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for August 20, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Some spring rolls that had to be tossed, missing paper towels and a malfunctioning cooler caught the eyes of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.