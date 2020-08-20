Local man indicted in death of woman killed on 28th birthday
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The McLennan County grand jury has handed up a murder indictment against a local man in connection with the death of a woman who was killed on her 28th birthday.
Gertraveon Demar Wilson, 28, is charged in connection with the death of Crystal Richards.
She was shot to death at around 10:30 p.m. June 8 during a party at the Trendwood Apartments at 1700 Dallas Circle in Waco.
Officers arrested Wilson after finding him in a breezeway in the complex.
He was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bond.
His name did not appear on McLennan County’s online jail roster Thursday.
