Local man killed in shooting linked to social media dating site identified

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police Thursday identified a man who died in a series of shootings linked to a social media dating site as Jonathan Breeding, 23, of Waco.

He was the second of three victims who were shot early Monday in Waco.

Officers found him unresponsive at the wheel of a car that crashed into a pole at around 1:40 a.m. Monday at North 34th Street and Brook Circle.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The call came just more than an hour after officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. Monday to a convenience store at North New Road and Bosque Boulevard where they found a shooting victim who had told officers he had been shot at a different location and then drove to the store to get help.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officers found the third victim at North 36th and Grim Avenue after receiving reports at around 6:15 a.m. Monday of gunfire in the 1000 block of North 34th Street.

He also was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

“At this time, it appears that three shootings occurring in the early morning hours of (Monday) are connected and that the victims had recently used a social-media dating site to arrange a meeting,” Officer Garen Bynum said Monday evening.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and to arrange meetings for online dating in public places,” he said.

