Local nursing home’s pen pal program surpasses 12K letters

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas nursing home that’s garnering national attention for its pen pal program during COVID-19, has received more than 12,000 letters from around the world in just two weeks--not including packages, according to staff.

Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville is 'over the moon' about the response they've received from a request for pen pals for seniors a couple weeks ago.

More than 50 lonely residents joined the nursing home's pen pal program due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Rest assured, all residents are getting something, according to staff.

Employees hope this inspires other people to reach out to their local nursing homes to share love with all elderly.

