Pandemic pushes expansion of ‘hospital-at-home’ treatment

As hospitals care for people with COVID-19 and try to prevent its spread, more patients are opting to be treated where they feel safest: at home.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - As hospitals care for people with COVID-19 and try to prevent its spread, more patients are opting to be treated where they feel safest: at home.

Across the U.S., “hospital at home” programs are taking off amid the pandemic, reducing strains on medical centers and easing patients’ fears.

Communications technology, portable medical equipment and teams of doctors, nurses, X-ray techs and paramedics make this possible.

Like telemedicine, the concept stands to become more popular with consumers hooked on home delivery and other Internet-connected conveniences.

The programs are growing fast with a boost from Medicare and private health insurers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

