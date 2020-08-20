Restaurant Report Card for August 20, 2020

(KWTX) - Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood St. in Killeen got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the health inspector's report, the chicken was not properly kept cool so it had to be thrown out.

A missing panel in kitchen ceiling and the cooler needed to be replaced.

Taqueria Mexico at 1103 East Rancier in Killeen got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The health inspector noted, a leaking faucet needed to be repaired.

The dirty air vent and the fan guards inside the walk-in cooler needed to be cleaned.

Wok On Fire at 1708 East Veteran's Memorial Boulevard in Killeen got a 93 on a recent inspection.

The spring rolls had to be tossed out because they were not kept at the right temperature.

There were no paper towels at the hand sink, which is a repeat offense for this business.

The cooler had to be taken out of service until it could hold the proper temperatures.

The Eatery at 821 Clifton St. in Waco gets this week's Clean Plate Award.

If you are in the mood for piping hot Crispy Fried Catfish, Mixed Greens and Cornbread, and Mac-N-Cheese, this is the spot.

It's not called soul food for nothing.

Some say every bite can make your soul smile.

