Russian opposition figure Navalny in coma after poisoning

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is on a hospital ventilator in a coma after falling ill from a suspected poisoning.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is on a hospital ventilator in a coma after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (MGN)(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is on a hospital ventilator in a coma after falling ill from a suspected poisoning.

His spokeswoman said on Twitter that Navalny felt unwell on a flight to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing.

Kira Yarmysh said Navalny lost consciousness and must have consumed poison in the tea he drank this morning.

Russia’s state news agency Tass reported the politician is in grave condition.

He is the most prominent member of Russia’s opposition and has set up a network of campaign offices across Russia to put forward opposition candidates in regional elections, challenging members of Russia’s ruling party.

