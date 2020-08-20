Advertisement

Security camera captures area saddle thieves in the act

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Thursday of the two suspects in the theft of saddles, bridles and halters from a barn.
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Thursday of the two suspects in the theft of saddles, bridles and halters from a barn.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKWOOD, Texas (KWTX) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Thursday of the two suspects in the theft of saddles, bridles and halters from a barn.

The thieves broke into the barn on July 16 in the 10800 block of Highway 89 in Oakwood and stole four saddles, bridles and halters.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (844) 234-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decision to send kindergartner to school wasn’t a hard one, local mom says

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The decision to send her kindergartner to school wasn’t a hard one, a Central Texas mom says.

News

Girl, 10, struck by car dies at local hospital, driver remains jailed

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A 10-year-old Central Texas girl has died five days after she was struck by a car whose driver remains in custody.

Health

Golden Girls Gone Wild: Local nursing home residents having fun during quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A local nursing home is getting a little ‘wild’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

Local nursing home’s pen pal program surpasses 12K letters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville is 'over the moon' about the response they've received from a request for pen pals for seniors a couple weeks ago.

Latest News

Health

Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas; total cases near 14,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Six more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and the total number of confirmed cases in the region rose to nearly 14,000, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

News

Whitney ISD students start school Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Whitney ISD students head back to the classroom for their first day this school year.

News

Senator Cornyn visits Waco

Updated: 13 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Our Town

Temple: Fire breaks out at abandoned home

Updated: 14 hours ago
A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Temple Wednesday night.

News

Gatesville nursing home receives more than 12,000 pen pal letters

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

GOLDEN GIRLS GONE WILD

Updated: 14 hours ago