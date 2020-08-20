Security camera captures area saddle thieves in the act

OAKWOOD, Texas (KWTX) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos Thursday of the two suspects in the theft of saddles, bridles and halters from a barn.

The thieves broke into the barn on July 16 in the 10800 block of Highway 89 in Oakwood and stole four saddles, bridles and halters.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (844) 234-TIPS.

