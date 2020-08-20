Advertisement

Skimmers found on pumps at local gas station

Skimmers were found Thursday on four pumps at a local gas station, police said.
Skimmers were found Thursday on four pumps at a local gas station, police said.(KXII)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Skimmers were found Thursday on four pumps at a Waco gas station, police said.

A technician made the discovery at around noon Thursday while working on the pumps at the Alon station at 825 West Waco Dr., Officer Garen Bynum said.

“The store owners have been made aware of the problem and the skimmers have been removed.  If you believe that you may have fallen victim to this crime, please reach out to your bank and check your accounts,” he said.

Police don’t know how long the skimmers were in place, but the store’s owners said they may have been there for several months since the last time the pumps were serviced.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local man killed in shooting linked to social media dating site identified

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Police Thursday identified a man who died in a series of shootings linked to a social media dating site.

News

Baylor police to step up off-campus patrols in search of large gatherings

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Baylor University police will step up off-campus patrols in search of large gatherings, the school’s president said in an email to students, faculty and staff Thursday.

News

Security camera captures area saddle thieves in the act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas authorities released surveillance photos Thursday of the two suspects in the theft of saddles, bridles and halters from a barn.

News

Decision to send kindergartner to school wasn’t a hard one, local mom says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The decision to send her kindergartner to school wasn’t a hard one, a Central Texas mom says.

Latest News

News

Girl, 10, struck by car dies at local hospital, driver remains jailed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 10-year-old Central Texas girl has died five days after she was struck by a car whose driver remains in custody.

Health

Golden Girls Gone Wild: Local nursing home residents having fun during quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A local nursing home is getting a little ‘wild’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

Local nursing home’s pen pal program surpasses 12K letters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville is 'over the moon' about the response they've received from a request for pen pals for seniors a couple weeks ago.

Health

Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in Central Texas; total cases near 14,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Six more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and the total number of confirmed cases in the region rose to nearly 14,000, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

News

Whitney ISD students start school Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Whitney ISD students head back to the classroom for their first day this school year.

News

Senator Cornyn visits Waco

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six