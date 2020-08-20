Skimmers found on pumps at local gas station

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Skimmers were found Thursday on four pumps at a Waco gas station, police said.

A technician made the discovery at around noon Thursday while working on the pumps at the Alon station at 825 West Waco Dr., Officer Garen Bynum said.

“The store owners have been made aware of the problem and the skimmers have been removed. If you believe that you may have fallen victim to this crime, please reach out to your bank and check your accounts,” he said.

Police don’t know how long the skimmers were in place, but the store’s owners said they may have been there for several months since the last time the pumps were serviced.

