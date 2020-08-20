Tech gains send indexes higher even as other stocks fall

NEW YORK (AP) - Major indexes managed to eke out gains on Wall Street even as most stocks fell following more discouraging data on the economy.

The government reported that slightly more than 1.1 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Gains for big technology stocks, which have an outsize influence on indexes because of their gigantic values, were enough to push the S&P 500 up 0.3% and the Nasdaq up 1.1%.

Small-company stocks fell.

Uber and Lyft bounced higher after an appeals court said the ride-hailing giants can continue treating their drivers as independent contractors in California while an appeal works its way through the court.

