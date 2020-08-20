Texas teacher jailed on child porn charges

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Carlisle ISD High School teacher is facing two counts of child pornography charges as the school board looks to determine its next steps in the matter, including the teacher’s employment status.

According to Harrison County jail records, 39-year-old Blake Harris faces two counts of possession of child pornography, a felony, and two counts of obscene wholesale promotion.

The charges stem from a July 19th, 2020 arrest. Jail records also show, since June, Harris was also booked into jail two previous times on charges of “tampering with a witness” and “disorderly conduct harassment”.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the 71st District Court, the day after a June 23rd arrest on the disorderly conduct charge, a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigator obtained a search warrant allowing authorities to retrieve Harris’ phone which had been left in his vehicle at a wrecker service; Also on June 24th, the investigator learned through an attorney that Harris’ wife was seeking a divorce “because he possessed child pornography on his personal computer and cell phone”.

The affidavit goes on to specify that several times Harris’ wife had caught him “viewing pornographic images and videos of children engaged in sexual acts.” His wife agreed to turn over the personal computer to Sheriff’s investigators. A data extraction was conducted by Longview Police on both the PC and cell phone. The Sheriff’s investigator determined more than 100 images and videos depicting male and female children ranging in ages from their early teens down to five years old were seen in explicit sexual activity.

Carlisle ISD Superintendent Michael Payne told KLTV 7 news that Harris, a high school English teacher, is currently on administrative leave. Classes for the district are set to resume on August 24th, according to its website. Payne also stated in an August 27th school board meeting, board members will be advised by the district’s legal representation on how to proceed. They will also discuss Harris’ employment status.

Since July 19th, Blake Harris has been in the Harrison County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to jail records.

