US jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus

The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week.
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that employers are still cutting large numbers of jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

The latest figures suggest that more than five months after the viral outbreak erupted the economy is still weak, despite recent gains as some businesses reopen and some sectors like housing and manufacturing have rebounded.

A rising number of people who have lost jobs say they consider their loss to be permanent.(AP) -

