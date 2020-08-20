Advertisement

Waco: Cornyn touts area CARES Act impact, talks COVID-19 during health center visit

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, discussed the impact of CARES Act funds on the area and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday during a visit to the Waco Family Health Center.
By Drake Lawson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, discussed the impact of CARES Act funds on the area and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday during a visit to the Waco Family Health Center.

Cornyn, who’s challenged in his bid for another term by Democrat MJ Hegar in a race that some polls show is close, met Wednesday afternoon with Baylor University President Dr. Linda Livingstone, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Waco Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Barefield, and others including doctors from the Waco Family Health Center.

“I think we are in a much better place today than we were a month ago two months ago,” Cornyn said after touring the center.

But, he said, Texans must remain vigilant against the virus.

“We all need to realize we have personal accountability and responsibility,” Cornyn said.

“We can stop the spread of the virus by doing the simple things,” he says.

Cornyn says he and other members of Congress did what they could to help people in the pandemic through the first stimulus package.

“I feel terrible for people for no fault of their own they are now going through a lot,” Cornyn said.

“That’s why we passed the CARES Act swiftly and boldly,” he said.

However a federally funded $600 weekly unemployment benefit expired in July and Congress hasn’t been able to come to an agreement on a broader new coronavirus relief plan.

Cornyn says he is hopeful the U.S. House will pass a new relief measure Friday.

“The virus is not going to go away,” Cornyn said.

“We are going to do what we can to help people in this time,” he said.

While local leaders expressed thanks for Cornyn’s help in securing $78 million in CARES Act funds for the area, Barefield says they’re hoping for more once Congress comes to term on a new relief package.

“Large cities had the money go straight to them and they could do what they want,” Barefield said.

The funds Waco received, however, were funneled through the state, she said, which limited the amount that flowed to local entities.

“It is unfair and while we are glad the big cities get to do what they need our people are just as important,” Barefield said.

