Abbott ISD: Staff works to make it a ‘picture perfect’ first-day for all

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Cheerleaders were on-campus welcoming back students who returned to the classroom Thursday as the 2020-2021 kicked-off for the Abbott Independent School District.

“Our cheerleaders were out front this morning and welcoming back and cheering-on our students as they were being dropped off,” said Superintendent Eric Pustejovsky.

It was a different ‘first-day’ experience, Pustejovsky said, but still a great one.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all parents (besides Pre-K) were not allowed to be on-campus to take those first-day photos.

However, staff got creative for families of both in-person and remote learning students.

“As I was walking around the halls, I noticed that our counselor was taking pictures of elementary students--they were holding a sign and it had their name and their grade level and their teacher’s name,” said Pustejovsky. “We’re going to take these pictures and get them sent to our parents since they were, unfortunately, unable to come today due to the COVID-19 virus.”

But they didn’t want to leave virtual students out, he said.

“We started thinking ‘what are we going to do about our virtual students?’, we need to make them feel special on this day, as well,” he said. “So what we did, is we had their teacher hold the sign in front of the smart board, and on the smart board was projected the video of the student, and so we took that picture, and I think it turned out really well.”

He said they’d be sending the photos to the virtual learners’ families, too.

“Hopefully this will make them feel like they’re a part of this day, as well,” said Pustejovsky.

What you need to know about the new coronavirus and its impact on Central Texas.

