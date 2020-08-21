Advertisement

After Trump praise, Pence decries QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’

Vice President Mike Pence is dismissing QAnon as a “conspiracy theory,” drawing a line of distinction between himself and President Donald Trump, who earlier this week suggested he appreciated supporters of the theory backing his candidacy.
Vice President Mike Pence is dismissing QAnon as a “conspiracy theory,” drawing a line of distinction between himself and President Donald Trump, who earlier this week suggested he appreciated supporters of the theory backing his candidacy.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is dismissing QAnon as a “conspiracy theory,” drawing a line of distinction between himself and President Donald Trump, who earlier this week suggested he appreciated supporters of the theory backing his candidacy.

QAnon’s baseless theory centers on an alleged anonymous, high-ranking government official known as “Q,” who shares information about an anti-Trump “deep state” often tied to Satanism and child sex trafficking.

During a White House press conference Wednesday, Mr. Trump courted the support of those who put stock in the convoluted conspiracy theory, saying, “I heard that these are people that love our country.”

Pence said Friday on CBS he dismisses QAnon “out of hand.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US ‘season of darkness’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president was saluted by former Democratic foes as he became the party's official standard bearer for the campaign against President Donald Trump in November.

National Politics

In moving speech, boy says Biden helped him overcome stutter

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 13-year-old boy told the world how the former vice president, by speaking about his own experience, had helped him overcome a difficult challenge.

National

Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The last night of the Democratic National Convention featured numerous speakers hailing Biden's faith and empathy.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Latest News

Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall.

Politics

Trump appeals as judge OKs Manhattan DA getting tax returns

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for a New York prosecutor to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by his lawyers to block a subpoena issued to his accounting firm.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Democrats use Trump’s ‘It is what it is’ to make their case

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
Democrats working to depict President Donald Trump as an ineffective and negligent leader are summing up their case by quoting the president’s own words on coronavirus deaths: “It is what it is.”

Politics

Trump, Pence campaign events signal lax approach to virus

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
There's a disconnect between coronavirus health guidelines and the scene at recent Trump and Pence campaign events.