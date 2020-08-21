Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas infant

Fourteen-month-old Klay Guzman is believed to be with Matthew Guzman, 28, who’s driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a missing Colorado City infant who authorities say is in grave or immediate danger.

Fourteen-month-old Klay Guzman is believed to be with Matthew Guzman, 28, who’s driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license HKB4110.

The infant is 30 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Guzman is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

The infant was last seen at around 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of North Highway 208 in Colorado City.

