Advertisement

Appeals court upholds Whitmer’s authority to issue coronavirus orders

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has the full authority to issue orders and continue a State of Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled on Friday.

The court says Whitmer’s authority under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act allows her orders and the ongoing State of Emergency to remain in place. Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature filed the lawsuit seeking to trim Whitmer’s powers.

“This lawsuit is a dangerous and costly attempt to take away the governor’s power to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and save lives,” said Whitmer’s press secretary, Tiffany Brown. “We owe it to our frontline heroes who have been putting their lives on the line to pull together as a state and work as one team to stop the spread of this virus.”

Whitmer has issued nearly 170 orders since March related to the coronavirus pandemic and extended a statewide State of Emergency until Sept. 14. Although, she recently indicated the State of Emergency may remain in place until a COVID-19 vaccine is approved.

Republicans believe Whitmer has overstepped her authority and abused to her power to make orders than hurt businesses and damage the economy without any legislative oversight.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Texas Equusearch to join search for missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas Equusearch volunteers will join the search for a missing Fort Hood soldier.

Our Town

Waco: School district program teaches parents to prepare kids for the classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Hall
A Waco ISD program that teaches parents how to prepare their children for the classroom has gone virtual.

Tell Me Something Good

Teachers do a double double take as Texas quads arrive for first day of school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Hays
Teachers may have thought they were seeing quadruple as a former Central Texas woman sent her quadruplets off to kindergarten this week.

News

Deputies look for suspect in Central Texas counterfeit check case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Investigators released a surveillance photo Friday of a man wanted in connection with a counterfeit check case in Central Texas.

News

Reward increased for information in 1979 murder of 7-year-old Texas girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the unsolved 1979 murder of a 7-year-old Texas girl.

Latest News

News

Man walking along railroad tracks in Central Texas struck, killed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A train struck and killed a man in his 30s who was walking along the tracks early Friday in Central Texas.

News

Two A&M sororities quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Chapter-wide quarantines were initiated for two Texas A&M sororities following a COVID-19 exposure.

News

Abducted Texas sisters found safe in Waco

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have found the two Texas sisters who were abducted and believed to be in danger.

News

Parents as Teachers program helping kids learn

Updated: 4 hours ago
Parents as Teachers program connecting kids to education and parents to community resources.

News

Good News Friday 8-21-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 8-17-2020.

Our Town

Robinson ISD: Construction to modernize facilities and reduce energy use on the way

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Robinson ISD’s Board of Trustees officially kicked-off the district’s move to build more sustainable learning environments for students Thursday night.