Authorities looking for abducted Texas sisters

(KWTX) - The Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two Texas sisters abducted and believed to be in danger.

Sarah Beth Hull, 11, is five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Natalie Renea Hull, 13, is five feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Investigators do not know what the sisters were wearing when they disappeared.

They were last seen at 4 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of East Waterplant Road in Santo, Texas.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the Hull sisters, call the Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office at 940-659-2085.

