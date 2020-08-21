Advertisement

Baylor unmasked? Video of campus gathering goes viral

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Video of a large number of students gathered on the Baylor campus, not all of whom were wearing masks and few of whom appeared to be social distancing, has gone viral on Twitter.

The video of the gathering Thursday on the lawn of Fountain Mall, accompanied by the message “Dear Freshmen congregating on Fountain Mall: have fun zooming from your parents dining room in a week,” had been viewed more than 12,500 times as of early Friday afternoon.

The university retweeted the message with a reminder: “If outside with others and you are not socially distanced, you MUST wear a mask per University policy”

The university is taking a strong stand on adherence to such requirements as the use of face coverings on campus, social distancing and regular hand-washing.

A message to students from Baylor Dean of Students and Associate Vice President Dr. Sharra Hynes, says students who fail to comply “may face significant consequences that include suspension or expulsion from the University” and interim measures that could include removal from classes, campus access restrictions, notification to professors and removal from residence halls.

The same applies to campus organizations.

“Baylor student organizations found responsible for hosting or promoting unapproved events or experiences that place the health and well being of others at risk may face significant consequences including suspension, removal of charter, and individual conduct review for residents or membership,” Hynes wrote.

Students began to move into dorms last weekend and modified Welcome Week activities including small group gatherings started on Friday.

Baylor police officers are stepping up off-campus patrols to keep an eye out for gatherings of more than 10 students.

