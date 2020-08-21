Advertisement

‘Cluckers’ made sure local woman’s 100th birthday was one to remember

A breakfast club called “The Cluckers” made sure that the 100th birthday of a longtime member of the group was one to remember.
By Julie Hays
Aug. 21, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Members of a more than 40-year-old Waco breakfast club rallied around a longtime member to make sure her 100th birthday was special, despite COVID-19 keeping her close to her independent living facility in Waco.

Neva Herring, a resident of Lake Shore Estates in Waco, is part of the women’s group called “The Cluckers.” 

The women, full of personality and fun, planned a surprise drive-by parade as Neva hit the century mark Thursday. 

"It was just wonderful," Neva said.

"It was amazing."

Neva sat outside the facility as friends she's enjoyed meals with, traveled with, played bridge with and most of all, laughed with for decades passed by in their vehicles one-by-one.

Betty Haas, a member of the group, said longtime Waco resident Billie Brownfield normally planned the birthday celebrations for Neva, but Brownfield passed away this last year and the group still wanted to come together to make sure Neva was celebrated.

"We said we should do something because Billie would want her to have a celebration. She'd want a party and so we said 'let's do the drive-thru," Betty said. 

Neva's family was also able to be there for her big day, including her daughter, Diane Lignon of Austin, who says the parade was fitting for a woman so many adore.

"She's amazing. She's a wonderful mentor and she's sassy," Diane said. "Very sassy.  She is so much fun and has traveled the world with friends and had a wonderful life."

Neva's sass was on full display when asked Thursday at the gathering what her secret to being so young at 100 was.

"Whiskey," she piped up quickly.  "Maybe scotch!" she laughed.

Herring graduated from Waco High school and married her high school sweetheart,  George, in 1938 at the age of 17.

The couple loved and invested in Waco.   

Neva was part of the Garden Club, Study Club, many bridge groups and was a devoted member to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.

While she lost her husband several years ago, she continued to live life to the fullest.

At the age of 91, she was still driving a convertible.

Neva lived independently in her home on Lake Highlands until moving into Lake Shore Estates at 96.

Neva's family says they're so thankful for the love and support of friends who helped make her 100th birthday special, even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, especially "The Cluckers."

And one of its longest running members feels the same way. 

"I feel very honored," Neva said.

“Thank you.”

