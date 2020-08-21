Advertisement

COVID-19 claims the life of another local resident

Another Central Texas resident diagnosed with COIVD-19 has died, health officials said Friday.(KWQC)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Another Bell County resident diagnosed with COIVD-19 has died, health officials said Friday.

The Temple man in his 60s died Thursday after he was diagnosed with the virus earlier this month, Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

The death is the 33rd linked to the virus in the county, according to local data, although Texas Department of State Health Services data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 51 Bell County residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

The county reported 33 new cases of the virus Friday, increasing the total case count to 4,428.

Of the total, 3,491 patients have recovered.

“We are happy to see that not as many cases have been reported in recent days,” Robison-Chadwell said.

