Deputies look for suspect in Central Texas counterfeit check case
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators released a surveillance photo Friday of a man wanted in connection with a counterfeit check case in Mills County.
Counterfeit checks were passed at several businesses in the county, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (325) 648-2245.
