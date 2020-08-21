Deputies look for suspect in Central Texas counterfeit check case

MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators released a surveillance photo Friday of a man wanted in connection with a counterfeit check case in Mills County.

Counterfeit checks were passed at several businesses in the county, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (325) 648-2245.

