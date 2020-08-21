Fire that tore through Rachel Ray’s house started in chimney
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (AP) - A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachel Ray’s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney.
The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control says the August 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental.
The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, about 60 miles north of Albany, N.Y.
More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.
Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show’s cameraman and producer.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.