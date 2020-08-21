Gurianov scores career-high four goals, Stars finish off Flames in epic fashion

EDMONTON, Alberta (KWTX) - For the first seven minutes, the Calgary Flames seemed destined to emphatically force a decisive game seven in their Western Conference quarterfinal matchup with the Dallas Stars.

But then Miro Heiskanen and Denis Gurianov put on a show.

Gurianov scored a second-period hat trick before finishing with four goals, while Heiskanen helped Dallas eliminate Calgary with four points in the Stars’ 7-3 win over the Flames.

“The boys just said shoot the puck,” Gurianov said. “I’m glad I got a hat trick and I’m glad we won. That’s the most important thing.”

Calgary scored three goals against Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin in the first 6:34, prompting Stars head coach Rick Bowness to call a timeout.

“Fortunately we have good leadership on this team,” Bowness said. “They could all see what we could see. But there comes a point where enough is enough.”

“After the three (goals), I was comfortable, to be honest,” Khudobin said. “I just tried to put away all the things out of my head and just focus on the next shot. Just regroup and keep going.”

A little more than three minutes later, Heiskanen began the rally with a power-play goal to calm the Stars’ nerves a bit heading into the first intermission.

Dallas exploded for five goals in the second period -- three by Gurianov, and one each from Radek Faksa and Joe Pavelski.

“We had a tough first period,” Gurianov said. “We came in the locker room and just forgot about the first period. We moved on and started to play our game.”

After nine-combined goals in the first two periods, Gurianov’s fourth goal was the only one scored in the final period.

“Those nights don’t happen very often, but Denis is going to be, and is, a special player,” Bowness said. “He had one of those nights, and good for him.”

The Stars advance to play the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference semifinal round.

