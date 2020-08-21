Advertisement

Harden scores 21 points, Rockets beat Thunder for 2-0 lead

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - James Harden had 21 points and nine assists, and the Houston Rockets made 19 of an NBA-record 56 3-point attempts to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-98 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the first-round Western Conference series.

Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook was out for the Rockets again with a right quad strain, but plenty of other Houston players picked up the slack. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Danilo Gallinari added 17. Game 3 is Saturday.

