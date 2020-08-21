Like father, like son: Football is a family tradition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin's head football coach David Haynes Junior is in his twelfth year of coaching but this season will be a little different. It's the first year his son can call him coach, which is what he used to call his dad.

David Haynes Senior played football at the University of Tulsa. He became a head football coach, and when his son David Haynes Jr. was in high school the two of them were McGregor bulldogs.

"I learned a lot from him. Just being at home and then being at the school. We were together a lot," said David Haynes Jr.

David Haynes Junior went on to play college football at SMU. Last year he became the head football coach at Marlin High School.

Now he and his son David Haynes II who goes by Trey are Marlin bulldogs.

"He's hard on me, but at the same time. I understand it and I preach it to my friends like being accountable. Being a leader. Being a man," said David 'Trey' Haynes III.

Trey's heard plenty of stories, about the plays of the past.

“Your dad was a great football player. Your grandpa was a great football player. So, I feel like I gotta live up to that last name and be a great Haynes too,” said Trey.

HIs time is now. It's been fifteen years since Marlin has won a district championship. Back then, Marlin had a seven-year win-streak. The Haynes are hoping to tap in that history, and find success for the Marlin community.

"It'd just be special to get back to the playoffs and my sons on that team," said David Haynes Jr.

The rest of the Haynes family will be along for this journey as well. The youngest son, Kobe is eleven and has found a way to be out on the field.

"On Friday nights he's there. He's our ball boy and he rides to the games. He tries to talk to me during the games and its like get back stay over there," said David Haynes II.

David's wife, Karla, tries to keep the balance in the house.

"She doesn't want us bumping heads and it to be all about sports. So, we try to talk about sports and then we will leave it in the car. Then if I want to talk more, I'll go to his room and talk to him," said David Haynes II.

They all know this time will go fast. So, they’re focused on enjoying the journey.

