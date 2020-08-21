Lorena: Safety of students learning from home a priority

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The safety of local students who are learning from should be a priority, Lorena police say.

The Lorena Police Department posted a photo on its Facebook page, telling parents to remind their children that “safe adults don’t keep secrets.”

That post has since been shared nearly 7,000 times, which is more than twice the population of the town.

“It actually took us by a good bit of surprise that it took off as much as it did,” Lorena police Officer Peter Rivas said.

Rivas, who serves as the Lorena ISD resource officer, says the reminder also applies to students who are at home learning virtually.

“Our main thing was to get message out there to protect the kids,” he says.

“At Lorena ISD we actually have the same monitoring system we use in school on devices that are sent home,” says Rivas.

Monitoring systems that act as protection from inappropriate websites, and blocks potential sexual predators from communicating with students.

Other school districts such as the Temple ISD and the Waco ISD have also taken additional steps to prevent harmful activity on the electronic devices that were sent home.

“Student safety is of the upmost importance,” says Temple ISD Digital Learning Coach John Woodward.

“Parents trust us to provide their kids with safety and we take the same approach to that virtually,” he says.

At Waco ISD they are giving devices out with the purpose of education only, along with establishing strong internet connection in and around the schools.

“All of our devices are setup for instruction and that is the main goal,” says WISD Director of Technology Services Jerry Allen.

“We are making sure it is safe and they are going to the correct websites,” says Allen.

