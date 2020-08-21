Advertisement

Man walking along railroad tracks in Central Texas struck, killed

A train struck and killed a man in his 30s who was walking along the tracks early Friday in Milam County. (File)
A train struck and killed a man in his 30s who was walking along the tracks early Friday in Milam County. (File)(KKTV)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A train struck and killed a man in his 30s who was walking along the tracks early Friday in Milam County.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office declined to release information about the incident Friday morning, but KMIL radio in Cameron reported the train struck the man at around 4:30 a.m. Friday near US Highway 190 and County Road 116.

KMIL quoted Milam County Sheriff Chris White as saying the man did not appear to take “evasive action” as the train approached.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

