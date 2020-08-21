Advertisement

Mexico’s graft scandal sparks tit-for-tat video leaks

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s insistence on a public airing of a rapidly widening corruption is drawing questions about whether he would so publicly pursue accusations if they were against his own supporters rather than opposition figures.
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s insistence on a public airing of a rapidly widening corruption is drawing questions about whether he would so publicly pursue accusations if they were against his own supporters rather than opposition figures.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s insistence on a public airing of a rapidly widening corruption is drawing questions about whether he would so publicly pursue accusations if they were against his own supporters rather than opposition figures.

Those questions came to the fore Thursday when a new video emerged of a man who is now a high-ranking official of López Obrador’s administration passing a bundle of cash to the president’s brother in 2015.

The official was scheduled to take over Mexico’s coronavirus vaccine and medical procurement efforts, but he said after the new video emerged that he would not accept the new post.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police seize meth, cocaine, pot, guns make one arrest in raid on local townhome

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police seized narcotics, marijuana and guns and made one arrest in a raid Friday morning on a local townhome.

News

Arrest of Central Texas police chief stems from investigation of ‘sexual misconduct allegations’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The arrest of a Central Texas police chief accused of deleting “porn videos and pictures of his girlfriend” from his cellphone stemmed from an investigation of “sexual misconduct allegations,” an arrest affidavit released Friday says.

News

Former Dallas police officer pleads guilty to possession of ‘sadistic’ child porn

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said Daniel Lee Collins pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

News

Texas Equusearch to join search for missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Texas Equusearch volunteers will join the search for a missing Fort Hood soldier.

Latest News

News

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas infant

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a missing Texas infant who authorities say is in grave or immediate danger.

News

Baylor unmasked? Video of campus gathering goes viral

Updated: 2 hours ago
Video of a large number of students gathered on the Baylor campus, not all of whom were wearing masks and few of whom appeared to be social distancing, has gone viral on Twitter.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another local resident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another Central Texas resident diagnosed with COIVD-19 has died, health officials said Friday.

National

Russia to let dissident Navalny fly to Berlin for treatment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors at the Siberian hospital where opposition politician Alexei Navalny lies in a coma after suspected poisoning have allowed his family to transport him to a top German medical facility, the hospital’s deputy chief doctor said Friday.

Our Town

Waco: School district program teaches parents to prepare kids for the classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
A Waco ISD program that teaches parents how to prepare their children for the classroom has gone virtual.

Tell Me Something Good

Teachers do a double double take as Texas quads arrive for first day of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Teachers may have thought they were seeing quadruple as a former Central Texas woman sent her quadruplets off to kindergarten this week.