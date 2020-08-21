Overnight Rain Possible, Quiet Weekend Ahead!

We’ve enjoyed some comfortable morning temperatures across Central Texas the past few days and we’ll be treated to some more gorgeous morning weather today before temperatures turn toasty this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s should warm into the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine overhead. We’ll be keeping an eye out for a stray pop-up shower this afternoon, but today’s rain chances are less than 10%. If we are going to see and rain in the near term, it’ll come overnight tonight into Saturday morning. A few isolated showers and non-severe storms are possible near and west of I-35 from 2 AM to 12 PM Saturday. Many of us may remain rain-free but don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder, a bit of rain, or even hear some very small hail bouncing off your window early tomorrow morning.

The weekend’s weather will be quiet and warm with highs in the mid 90s Saturday thanks to a few more clouds overhead. Sunday’s temperatures will be a touch warmer but still close to average for this time of year ranging from 93°-98°. If we don’t have any impacts to Central Texas’ weather from Tropical Depression 14, next week will be mostly rain-free with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Of course, Tropical Depression 14 is expected to near Texas or Louisiana next week as a hurricane. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center would keep the worst of the weather away from Central Texas with a landfall from Houston to the Texas Louisiana border, but landfall with this storm is possible anywhere from Corpus Christi to New Orleans. If TD 14 makes landfall between Corpus Christi and Houston, our rain chances would be going up Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, the worst case scenario for Central Texas would be .5″ to 2″ of rain (mainly near and east of I-35) with wind gusts between 20 and 40 MPH. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this system over the next few days.

