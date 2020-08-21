Police seize meth, cocaine, pot, guns make one arrest in raid on local townhome

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police seized narcotics, marijuana and guns and made one arrest in a raid Friday morning on a Temple townhome.

Bryan Haynes, 37, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail late Friday afternoon facing drug charges.

His bond had not been set.

Officers executed the warrant at around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Canyon Creek Townhomes at 1476 Canyon Creek Dr. and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and firearms valued at about $74,600.

"I commend the work of our officers this morning to get this suspect and these illegal substances off the streets of Temple," police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

“This type of activity will not be tolerated in our city. I’m grateful for the dedication these officers have shown to the residents of Temple.”

