Advertisement

Police seize meth, cocaine, pot, guns make one arrest in raid on local townhome

Bryan Haynes, 37, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail late Friday afternoon facing drug charges.
Bryan Haynes, 37, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail late Friday afternoon facing drug charges.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police seized narcotics, marijuana and guns and made one arrest in a raid Friday morning on a Temple townhome.

Bryan Haynes, 37, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail late Friday afternoon facing drug charges.

His bond had not been set.

Officers executed the warrant at around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Canyon Creek Townhomes at 1476 Canyon Creek Dr. and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and firearms valued at about $74,600.

"I commend the work of our officers this morning to get this suspect and these illegal substances off the streets of Temple," police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

“This type of activity will not be tolerated in our city. I’m grateful for the dedication these officers have shown to the residents of Temple.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arrest of Central Texas police chief stems from investigation of ‘sexual misconduct allegations’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The arrest of a Central Texas police chief accused of deleting “porn videos and pictures of his girlfriend” from his cellphone stemmed from an investigation of “sexual misconduct allegations,” an arrest affidavit released Friday says.

News

Former Dallas police officer pleads guilty to possession of ‘sadistic’ child porn

Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said Daniel Lee Collins pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

News

Texas Equusearch to join search for missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Texas Equusearch volunteers will join the search for a missing Fort Hood soldier.

News

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas infant

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a missing Texas infant who authorities say is in grave or immediate danger.

Latest News

News

Baylor unmasked? Video of campus gathering goes viral

Updated: 2 hours ago
Video of a large number of students gathered on the Baylor campus, not all of whom were wearing masks and few of whom appeared to be social distancing, has gone viral on Twitter.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another local resident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another Central Texas resident diagnosed with COIVD-19 has died, health officials said Friday.

Our Town

Waco: School district program teaches parents to prepare kids for the classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
A Waco ISD program that teaches parents how to prepare their children for the classroom has gone virtual.

Tell Me Something Good

Teachers do a double double take as Texas quads arrive for first day of school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Teachers may have thought they were seeing quadruple as a former Central Texas woman sent her quadruplets off to kindergarten this week.

News

Deputies look for suspect in Central Texas counterfeit check case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Investigators released a surveillance photo Friday of a man wanted in connection with a counterfeit check case in Central Texas.

News

Reward increased for information in 1979 murder of 7-year-old Texas girl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the unsolved 1979 murder of a 7-year-old Texas girl.