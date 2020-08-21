Advertisement

Reward increased for information in 1979 murder of 7-year-old Texas girl

Elizabeth Lynne Barclay, 7, was abducted in October 1979 in Dallas. Her body was found two months later in Van Zandt County. Her killer has never been caught.
Elizabeth Lynne Barclay, 7, was abducted in October 1979 in Dallas. Her body was found two months later in Van Zandt County. Her killer has never been caught.(DPS photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in the unsolved 1979 murder of a Dallas girl has been increased to $6,000, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Elizabeth Lynne Barclay, 7, her younger brother and a friend were walking on Oct. 23, 1979 in the 2900 block of Northwest Highway in Dallas when a man in his 30s, driving a dark colored vehicle with a trunk lid that wouldn’t close completely, approached them, the DPS said.

The man grabbed the girl, struck her several times and carried her back to the car.

Two months later, in December 1979, the girl’s remains were found along a rural road in Van Zandt County.

Dallas police conducted a lengthy investigation that ultimately stalled, the DPS said.

Texas Rangers reopened the case about a year ago.

The girl’s killer would likely be 70 or older today, the DPS said.

To be eligible for the reward, tips must be submitted through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS.

Information may also be submitted through the Texas Rangers cold case website.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

