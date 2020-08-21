Advertisement

San Diego Slammers: Hosmer hits historic HR, Pads top Texas

San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres(San Diego Padres)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Eric Hosmer hit a historic shot that made San Diego the first team in the majors to launch grand slams in four straight games, and the Padres needed an unearned run in the 10th inning for a wild, 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers.

The Padres swept the four-game, home-and-home series, with a slam in each one. Hosmer’s go-ahead shot against Kyle Gibson with one out in the fifth inning bounced off the top of the right field wall and into the seats for a 5-2 lead.

Earlier this week, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Wil Myers slammed the Rangers.

