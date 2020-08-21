S&P 500 ticks up as record-busting, wishy-washy week closes

NEW YORK (AP) - More gains for tech stocks propped up an otherwise wobbly Wall Street on Friday, as a record-breaking but wishy-washy week of trading came to a close.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, even though most stocks in the index were weaker after a couple reports on the U.S. economy showed more strength than economists expected.

That followed up on losses across Europe after more discouraging reports there indicated a slowdown in its economy.

Friday’s moves are the latest in a muted week, one where the S&P 500 returned to a record but only climbed 0.7%.

