Spanish region orders brothels to close to avoid contagion
MADRID (AP) - A Spanish region has ordered all brothels to close after recent coronavirus clusters highlighted the difficulties of tracking contagion in these premises.
A dozen positive tests for COVID-19 were found among seven women and five men at a brothel in the central Ciudad Real province.
With no official registry of clients, authorities haven’t been able to reach others who may have been exposed there.
In a letter to Spain's 17 regional governments, Equality Minister Irene Montero called for all brothels to close immediately due to the pandemic.
In the two months since leaving a strict lockdown, Spain has recorded 130,000 new infections.
It’s top pandemic expert warned this week that “things are not going well.”
