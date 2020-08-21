Spanish region orders brothels to close to avoid contagion

MADRID (AP) - A Spanish region has ordered all brothels to close after recent coronavirus clusters highlighted the difficulties of tracking contagion in these premises.

A dozen positive tests for COVID-19 were found among seven women and five men at a brothel in the central Ciudad Real province.

With no official registry of clients, authorities haven’t been able to reach others who may have been exposed there.

In a letter to Spain's 17 regional governments, Equality Minister Irene Montero called for all brothels to close immediately due to the pandemic.

In the two months since leaving a strict lockdown, Spain has recorded 130,000 new infections.

It’s top pandemic expert warned this week that “things are not going well.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.