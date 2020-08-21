Advertisement

Teachers do a double double take as Texas quads arrive for first day of school

By Julie Hays
Aug. 21, 2020
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Marshall Quads started school this week as their mother, a former Central Texas woman, sent them off to kindergarten in Austin.

Brittani Johnson Marshall, a 2001 graduate of Waco Christian School who now lives in Austin, but often visits grandparents, Sherri and Bob McDonald, in Robinson, says the milestone came with a range of emotions.

"Bittersweet.  A mixture of sadness and happiness," Brittani said.

"It seems like only yesterday I was bringing home four teeny tiny babies from the hospital."

The five-year-olds, Elle Katherine, Kylie Anne, Landry Grace and Remi Margaret, were born on Nov. 19, 2014, at St. David's North Austin Hospital at 32 ½ weeks.  

Brittani had undergone a fertility treatment called intrauterine insemination and knew twins could be a possibility, but said she wasn’t prepared for four.

"Total surprise!" Brittani said. 

Because they were born prematurely, with the smallest at only 2 pounds and 1 ounces, oz. and the biggest at 3 pounds and 7 ounces, the quads stayed in the hospital for the next four weeks before they headed home one by one.

Six weeks later, all four started their journey at home together and that's where they've stayed the past five years, even receiving Pre-K instruction from two retired teachers who helped with their care. 

But on Wednesday they loaded up their backpacks and set out for a new adventure; school.

Luckily, the sisters they won't be too far from one other. 

The quads will be separated between just two classes and that's comforting to their mom and each other.  

"Time has flown by and while that makes me sad their excitement for the next chapter brings me so much joy," Brittani said.

“And I look forward to watching them flourish.”

