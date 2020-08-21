Advertisement

Trump says Democrats’ convention was ‘gloomiest’ in history

President Donald Trump says that where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sees “American darkness,” he sees “American greatness.” (CNN/file)
President Donald Trump says that where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sees “American darkness,” he sees “American greatness.” (CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says that where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sees “American darkness,” he sees “American greatness.”

Eager for his turn in the spotlight after the four-day Democratic National Convention, Mr. Trump is hitting his opponent hard.

He said the Democrats held the “darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history.”

Mr. Trump spoke Friday in Arlington, Va., in a speech to the GOP-aligned Council for National Policy.

Mr. Trump in recent speeches has drawn stark images of unrest and violence in American cities and has positioned himself as a defender of law and order.

Biden has portrayed Mr. Trump as someone who tries to divide Americans. (AP) -

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

US senator: Cut days for rural mail delivery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. senator is suggesting a cut in the number of days the postal service delivers mail in rural areas.

Politics

Here’s how to vote by mail in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas is gearing up for a monumental election in the middle of a pandemic. And while the state is one of just six that hasn’t opened up mail-in voting to any voter concerned about getting COVID-19 at a polling place, election officials expect a record number of people to vote by mail this year.

Politics

The Texas GOP’s new slogan echoes a conspiracy group. Its chair says there’s no connection.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Svitek
The slogan — "We are the storm" — uses language commonly used by QAnon adherents. State GOP Chair Allen West says it's taken from a favorite quote.

Politics

After Trump praise, Pence decries QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence is dismissing QAnon as a “conspiracy theory,” drawing a line of distinction between himself and President Donald Trump, who earlier this week suggested he appreciated supporters of the theory backing his candidacy.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US ‘season of darkness’

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president was saluted by former Democratic foes as he became the party's official standard bearer for the campaign against President Donald Trump in November.

National Politics

In moving speech, boy says Biden helped him overcome stutter

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 13-year-old boy told the world how the former vice president, by speaking about his own experience, had helped him overcome a difficult challenge.

National

Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The last night of the Democratic National Convention featured numerous speakers hailing Biden's faith and empathy.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall.

Politics

Trump appeals as judge OKs Manhattan DA getting tax returns

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for a New York prosecutor to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by his lawyers to block a subpoena issued to his accounting firm.