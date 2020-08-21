Advertisement

Two A&M sororities quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

Chapter-wide quarantines were initiated for two Texas A&M sororities following a COVID-19 exposure.(KBTX)
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University officials have initiated a chapter-wide quarantine for two sororities on campus following a COVID-19 exposure.

"Pursuant to COVID-19 training required for all students, faculty and staff in advance of the semester, and as expected with our return to campus operations, we will and are experiencing positive COVID-19 tests. Our planning and processes remain at full operational status and we are prepared to handle these initial cases," stated a press release sent out from Texas A&M University.

Two sororities, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta, have members who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Texas A&M has said they have initiated chapter-wide quarantines and contact tracing for those living in the sorority houses or who were in contact.

"These chapters have been responsive and are responsibly following required steps to continue operations and protect the health and safety of our campus and community at large," according to the press release.

