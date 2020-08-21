Advertisement

VOTE: Zimmerman Law Firm Week 1 Marquee Matchup

Choose between Academy-Rogers, Marlin-Riesel, Salado-Troy, and Sunnyvale-Connally
(KWTX)
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Week one of the high school football season is almost here, and that means it’s time to vote for the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.

You can decide which matchup you’d like to be the featured game of the first Xtra Point broadcast set for Fri., August 28.

Voting closes every Thursday at 3 p.m.

Like father, like son: Football is a family tradition

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
Marlin's head football coach David Haynes Junior is in his twelfth year of coaching but this season will be a little different. It's the first year his son can call him coach, which is what he used to call his dad.

