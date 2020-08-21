Advertisement

Waco: Midway ISD teachers, administrators prepare for new school year

In just a few days one of the largest school districts in Central Texas will have students return to online and in person instruction. (File)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In just a few days one of the largest school districts in Central Texas will have students return to online and in person instruction.

"We're ready," says fourth grade Spring Valley Elementary teacher Di Copeman.

The Midway Independent School district will begin online and in-person instruction on Monday.

Copeman, along with everyone at Spring Valley, is making changes to how students will interact this year.

She says the abrupt shift to online learning in the spring helped them prepare.

“We weren’t given lots of time in the spring to get ready but we did it,” says Copeman.

“One thing we will do is bring in positivity because kids feed off of that,” she says.

"There is a lot of things we have to worry about with safety, but painting them with a positive light will help."

The school is planning to use a “scrub in, scrub out” philosophy, which encourages students to wash hands and use sanitizer regularly.

“We have done a lot of planning from top down,” says Principal Jay Fischer.

"From the community, to parents, and teachers, feedback has been taken," he says.

The school has reorganized their lunchroom, spacing out seats, and establishing dots where each child will sit.

While school starts on Monday, Fischer says he doesn't expect rules to be followed perfectly.

"We are going to have to spend a lot of time days, weeks, maybe even a month to get it all down," he says.

“The health and safety of our students is our number one priority as we head back.”

