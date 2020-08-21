Advertisement

Waco: School district program teaches parents to prepare kids for the classroom

By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Even if children aren’t old enough for school, a program through Waco ISD aims to help parents prepare their kids for the classroom.

The Parents as Teachers Program is all about helping kids learn and get prepared for school.

Families whose children are slated to go to Waco ISD schools are able to sign up for the program, and in normal times educators come into homes to work with the kids.

In addition to preparing kids to get to the classroom, Anita Henderson, lead parent educator, said the program can help connect families to community resources.

Jessica Singleton has been a part of the program for the past five years, first with her daughter and currently her son.

Singleton said the program has made a huge difference for her daughter.

She was able to go into school learning how to write her name, knowing her colors and letters.

Singleton said those skills have helped her daughter stay ahead.

“Our basic first goal is school readiness, and along with that, early intervention is very important,” Henderson said.

That early intervention comes in the form of regular screenings to identify any areas where children may be behind, as well as doing hearing and vision screenings.

The program has had to change some because of the pandemic.

Instead of doing home visits, and gathering parents at the North Waco Annex, the program has now gone virtual.

Henderson said the virtual program has been challenging at times, especially for some of the younger ones, but they’ve made adjustments.

They drop off weekly activity bags for the parents to work on with their children.

Singleton said she thinks being a part of the program is more important than ever right now.

“Especially right now with the pandemic, you’re not having kids in school as much, and it’s not as safe to have them in day care, and even if they’re only seeing them once a week, this is something perfect for them,” Singleton said.

Henderson said they have adjusted their activities some to meet the different needs of children, sometimes focusing more on mental and emotional needs as kids are adjusting to being home more.

If parents want to participate in the program, Henderson said there are still spots open for both English and Spanish speaking families.

For English enrollment, families may call (254)-755-9473 ext. 2181.

For Spanish enrollment, families can call (254)-755-9473 ext. 7815.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

