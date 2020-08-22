Leonard leaves Clippers past Mavs as Doncic injures ankle

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Kawhi Leonard had 36 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 130-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

Luka Doncic had a triple-double but also limped off the court after spraining his left ankle in the third quarter. He returned to play a little of the fourth before checking out for good and going back to the locker room area.

Landry Shamet had 18 points for the Clippers, who bounced back from their loss in Game 2 even though Paul George shot poorly again. Ivica Zubac added 15.

