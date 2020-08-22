Local principal to quarantine after positive case of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Woodway Elementary principal Angela Kirkpatrick informed parents Friday night that she and other leadership members will be quarantined after a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

“The entire staff including this staff member have been very careful to wear face coverings and stay appropriately distanced for the weeks we have been in professional development,” Kirkpatrick said in the letter to parents. “The possible exposures were limited to only a few people unfortunately the possible exposures include myself and some of our campus leadership team,” she said.

Kirkpatrick says this means her and other leadership members won’t be at school when classes begin on Monday the 24th. Instead Midway ISD has announced current Assistant Superintendent, and former Woodway Elementary Principal, Dr. Aaron Peña will be acting principal for the start of the school year.

“We will have a familiar face to Woodway joining us for our historic start,” said Kirkpatrick. “Dr. Aaron Peña and several other district leaders are going to join our campus for the fun of our first week of school,” she said. Kirkpatrick also added that she and the other staff members in quarantine will still be available virtually for any questions or concerns.

“Hopefully, the quarantine will turn out to be only a precaution,” said Kirkpatrick. “More than ever, this emphasizes the importance of staying safe in every moment,” she said.

