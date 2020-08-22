Advertisement

National Peanut Festival canceled for 2020

This will be the first time since World War Two era that signature event won't happen
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The National Peanut Festival will be canceled, with a formal announcement coming soon. That has been confirmed by several people with knowledge of the situation.

The decision came at an emergency meeting of the Festival Board of Directors on Thursday night. Members contacted by WTVY said they had been ordered not to discuss the matter publicly.

About two hours before that meeting, Reithoffer Shows, Inc., the festival’s midway provider, posted on its Facebook page, “Its 2020 and fun has been canceled. But we know the comeback is always stronger than the setback. Keep the faith.”

At least 10 of Reithoffer's 13 events listed on its website won't happen this year.

By mid-day Friday the National Peanut Festival had confirmed the cancellation with this statement:

After much consideration, the Board of the National Peanut Festival, the City of Dothan, Houston County and Reithoffer Shows have jointly made the decision to postpone the 2020 National Peanut Festival and all events associated with the Festival until further notice. This difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19 and the desire of all three entities to do what was best for the staff, volunteers, fairgoers, and all parties involved with the Festival.

The National Peanut Festival has a long-standing commitment to safety and excellence. Discussions surrounding this year’s event have been ongoing for several weeks and in fairness to all involved, the decision needed to be made now. The Festival, City and County considered all aspects of holding the Festival including CDC recommendations, guidance from the State Health Department and potential impact on the community and feel this decision is in the best interest of the community.

Coronvirus numbers have not consistently trended downward in Alabama, even with health protocols. Social distancing would have been a major concern had the festival gone on. Other factors also led to the decision, per sources. Some of those could be disclosed in the cancellation announcement.

This will be the first time the National Peanut Festival has been called off since World War Two.

Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Property tax postcards aiming for transparency cause confusion in Central Texas

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
If you own property in Central Texas--at least in larger counties like McLennan and Bell--this month you’ll be receiving a postcard from your local tax or appraisal office, but it's probably not what you think.

News

Baylor unmasked? Video of campus gathering goes viral

Updated: 14 hours ago
Video of a large number of students gathered on the Baylor campus, not all of whom were wearing masks and few of whom appeared to be social distancing, has gone viral on Twitter.

News

Violin signed by iconic fiddler taken from Central Texas woman returned

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A valuable violin signed by an iconic fiddle player was stolen from a Central Texas woman who began playing herself at the age of 2, and she wants it back.

News

Local teenager arrested after series of shootings linked to social media dating app

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police arrested a Central Texas teenager Friday in connection with a series of shootings linked to a social media dating app that left one man dead and two others injured.

Our Town

Waco: Midway ISD teachers, administrators prepare for new school year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
In just a few days one of the largest school districts in Central Texas will have students return to online and in person instruction.

Latest News

News

KWTX News 10 at Six - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Fort Hood confirms ‘abuse sexual contact’ investigation involving missing soldier

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood late Friday afternoon confirmed an open investigation of “abuse sexual contact” involving a missing soldier who’s the focus of a growing search.

Tell Me Something Good

‘Cluckers’ made sure local woman’s 100th birthday was one to remember

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A breakfast club called “The Cluckers” made sure that the 100th birthday of a longtime member of the group was one to remember.

Health

COVID-19: Deaths rise in Central Texas as summer surge subsides

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The COVID-19 death toll in Central Texas rose to more than 180 Friday and the statewide toll increased to more than 11,000, even as the summer surge in the virus subsides in most area counties.

News

Police seize meth, cocaine, pot, guns make one arrest in raid on local townhome

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police seized narcotics, marijuana and guns and made one arrest in a raid Friday morning on a local townhome.

News

Arrest of Central Texas police chief stems from investigation of ‘sexual misconduct allegations’

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The arrest of a Central Texas police chief accused of deleting “porn videos and pictures of his girlfriend” from his cellphone stemmed from an investigation of “sexual misconduct allegations,” an arrest affidavit released Friday says.