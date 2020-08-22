Advertisement

USDA recalls Oberto Snacks smoked sausage products due to “misbranding and an undeclared allergen”

U.S. Department of Agriculture says the product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
By STAFF
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KENT, Washington (KWTX) – Oberto Snacks Inc., is recalling approximately 309 pounds of smoked sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The smoked sausage items were produced on March 21, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:

  • 3-oz. flexible plastic packages containing “CATTLEMAN’S CUT SMOKED SAUSAGES OLD FASHIONED” with a “BEST BY 21MAR2021 22” date and a time range between 18:35 to 19:15.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2862B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Click here to see the full details of the recall.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

